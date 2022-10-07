Erdogan intends to meet with Putin within 3-4 days

7 Oct. 16:30

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed his desire to meet with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the upcoming days to discuss Russian-Turkish relations.

"I wanted to wish Putin a happy birthday, and he thanked [Turkey] for our mediation in the current process," Erdogan said about the phone call he and Putin had Friday. "Furthermore, it would be good if we could have a meeting on our relations within 3-4 days. If Mr. Putin is able to come for the Asian talks, we will be able to have bilateral negotiations, as well as negotiations on Russia and Ukraine. […] We will have contact both by phone and in Asia."

Earlier on Friday, Putin and Erdogan had a phone call, discussing the recent event in Ukraine, as well as issues that help improving relations between Turkey and Russia.