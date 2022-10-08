Pupils to study remotely due to summits in Astana

8 Oct. 11:15

On October 13-14, Astana schools will work remotely in connection with holding several international events in the city.

On October 13-14, the 6th summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), the Central Asia - Russia summit, and a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State are scheduled.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani are expected to visit Kazakhstan these days.

Residents of the capital are warned that traffic will be partially limited on October 13-14.