8 Oct. 11:30

In Russia, 20,571 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected over the past 24 hours.

There are 1,553 new cases in Moscow, 1,318 in St. Petersburg, and 661 in the Moscow Region. In Adygea - 46, in Karachay-Cherkessia - 33, in Chechnya - 12, in North Ossetia - 46, in Ingushetia - 16.

The total number of infected people in Russia has reached 21,184,513.

2,174 people were hospitalized over the past 24 hours. 38,289 patients recovered.