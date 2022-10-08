50,000 Russian tourists currently in Crimea

8 Oct. 12:30

Over 50,000 Russian tourists are now vacationing in Crimea, ATOR reports.

"According to preliminary estimates, more than 50,000 tourists may now be in Crimea, tour operators and authorities are currently counting them. More accurate data on the number of vacationers in hotels and resorts in Crimea who cannot leave the peninsula due to an emergency, including customers of tour operators, will be published later," the association’s statement reads.

“It is estimated that several tens of thousands of people are now resting in Crimea. Also, according to our estimates, about 4,000 Russian tourists were going to leave the peninsula in the near future, and approximately the same number of travelers should visit the resorts of the republic in the coming days,” Acting President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry (PCT), General Director of the Alean tour operator Ilya Umansky said to Interfax.