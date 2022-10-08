Russia is committed to avoiding nuclear war, Lavrov says

8 Oct. 12:45

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Arguments and Facts that the West is "distorting" and trying to present the situation as if Russia is voicing nuclear threats.

"The hypothetical use of nuclear weapons is clearly limited to emergency circumstances within the scenarios defined in the Military Doctrine of the Russian Federation and the Fundamentals of State Policy in the Field of Nuclear Deterrence. These are, as we say, open documents. Everyone can read them," Lavrov said.