EU to allocate € 1mln to improve road safety in Azerbaijan

8 Oct. 13:00

The European Union, within the framework of the European Neighborhood Policy, will provide Azerbaijan with a € 1 ml grant as a part of the joint project “Support for improving road safety in Azerbaijan”, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of the republic reports.

The project will last for 27 months. It aims to improve the standards of management and coordination between institutions in the field of road safety, and increase the level of knowledge and skills of employees of relevant institutions, the department adds.