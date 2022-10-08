Karabakh to become one of the main tourist areas of Azerbaijan

8 Oct. 13:25

The development of tourism in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan was discussed at an international scientific-practical conference entitled "Naftalan - synergistic source of health and tourism. New realities in the region."

"13% of the liberated territories have been cleared of mines and reconstruction work has begun there," the special representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories that are part of the Karabakh economic region (with the exception of the Shusha region), Emin Huseynov said.

He noted that Karabakh and the surrounding regions have great tourism potential. In this regard, the development of tourism there will make a significant contribution to increasing the economic power of Azerbaijan.

The first tourist centre on the vibrated lands will be built in Sugovushan, its creation will also impact Naftalan, from which trips will be organized, the chairman of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, Fuad Nagiyev, said at the conference.

One of the main goals is to create modern spa centres in Karabakh. "From this point of view, health tourism in Naftalan is a great experience for us," the head of the Azerbaijan State Tourism Agency, Elgun Javadov added.

Implementation of measures for the development of tourism potential has already begun in Karabakh. "Thus, concepts for the development of tourism in the village of Sugovushan of the Terter region, the village of Tugh and the village of Hadrut of the Khojavend region have already been developed. Simultaneously, the construction of hotels by private companies began in the city of Aghdam. In general, the Karabakh region has rich resources, and ample opportunities associated with the development of various types of tourism," Emin Huseynov stressed.

About 1 million local and foreign tourists are expected to visit the liberated territories by 2025, he said. "The development and restoration of Karabakh, including the correct realization of the region's tourism potential, remains an honourable and responsible mission for everyone. Not only state structures, but also all our citizens, as well as Azerbaijanis living abroad, should be mobilized in the implementation of this activity," Emin Huseynov added.