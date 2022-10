8 Oct. 13:35

Residents of Kazakhstan will rest on October 23-25, follows from the decree signed by Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov.

This year, on October 25, Kazakhstan will celebrate Republic Day for the first time as a national holiday. According to the document, the day off from Saturday, October 22, is transferred to Monday, October 24. The holiday will fall on Tuesday, so citizens will rest for three days in a row - Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.