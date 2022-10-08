Russia may allow alternative civilian service during mobilization

8 Oct. 13:55

A draft law has been submitted to the State Duma allowing for alternative civilian service (ACS) during partial or general mobilization in Russia.

The right to ACS is proposed to be secured not only for representatives of indigenous peoples and those whose beliefs are contrary to military service, but also for other categories of citizens. According to the draft law, alternative service is available for those who have three or more dependent children under the age of 18; two children under the age of 18 and a wife at least 22 weeks pregnant; at least one child under the age of 18 brought up without a mother; disabled children, if the conscript is the only breadwinner in the family; who is the only child of a single parent; who is the son or brother of military personnel who died in the course of their military service duties.