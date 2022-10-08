Three people die in explosion on Crimean bridge

8 Oct. 14:35

The Investigative Committee reports that as a result of an emergency on the Crimean bridge, three people died.

"These are, presumably, the passengers of a car that was next to the blown-up truck," the department said.

The bodies of man and woman were raised from the water, and their identities are being established.

”The employees of the Russian Investigative Committee also established the data on the truck and its owner. This is a resident of the Krasnodar Territory," the report of the department reads.