Million tourists from Kazakhstan visited Uzbekistan

8 Oct. 14:45

Since the beginning of the year, 3.6 mln foreigners have visited Uzbekistan for tourism purposes, almost a third of them are citizens of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports with a reference to the State Statistics Committee of the republic.

The flow of foreign tourists to Uzbekistan has grown 3.2 times since the beginning of the year. Kazakhstanis became the main tourists in Uzbekistan. The top three in terms of tourist flow also include Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

Russia in terms of tourist flow to Uzbekistan became the fourth in 2022 - 395,100 tourists visited the country this year.