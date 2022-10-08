Restoration of railway tracks on Crimean bridge to be completed by 20:00 Saturday

8 Oct. 15:20

Restoration work is underway on the railway part of the Crimean bridge, this evening, the first trains will depart from Crimea to the mainland.

"Currently, an initial assessment of the state of the infrastructure of the railway part of the Crimean bridge has been carried out for the possibility of passing trains. Restoration work is underway. According to experts, the operability of the section and the organization of the movement of the first trains will be ensured by 20:00 Moscow time," the Ministry of Transport of Russia reports.