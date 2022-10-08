РУС ENG

New oil wells to appear in Naftalan in 2023, SOCAR informs

New oil wells will be drilled in Naftalan next year, Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) for Personnel, Regime and Information Technologies Khalik Mammadov said.

The first well will be drilled to a depth of 3,500 meters, he added. "The balance reserves of the Naftalan field are estimated at 1,109 mln tons, and the reserves for extraction - at 61,000 tons," Mammadov said at the international scientific and practical conference entitled  "Naftalan - synergistic source of health and tourism. New realities in the region."

