Kerch ferry crossing not to operate on Saturday due to weather conditions

8 Oct. 16:05

The operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory reports that the current weather situation will not allow the Kerch ferry to start working today. Ferries will depart on Sunday afternoon.

"The Kerch ferry crossing in terms of organizing passenger transportation will start operating on October 9. On October 8, the ferry crossing will not be opened,” the operational headquarters informs.

A kilometre-long traffic jam has already formed in Port Kavkaz. Parking, water supply, food and dry closets have been provided.