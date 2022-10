8 Oct. 16:45

The head of the Crimea, Sergey Aksenov, announced the resumption of traffic on the Crimean bridge.

According to him, the traffic has been resumed for cars and buses that will undergo a full inspection procedure. "Truck drivers, in turn, must use the Kerch ferry. In two hours, the Kerch-2 ferry will be launched across the strait", he said in a post on his Telegram channel.