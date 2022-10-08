Europe rebels against anti-Russian sanctions

8 Oct. 17:20

Thousands of people in different EU countries took to the squares of their cities to express their disagreement with the EU's policy regarding the imposition of anti-Russian sanctions.

So, these people staged a rally in the center of Vienna. In addition to the abolition of anti-Russian restrictions, they demand the preservation of the military and political neutrality of Austria. Protesters hold posters "No support for warmongers - EU, NATO, USA", "For neutrality, exit from the EU, friendship with Russia", "Reduce prices for gasoline, electricity, gas, food, no sanctions, high taxes, inflation", RIA Novosti correspondent reports from the scene.

The protesters call on the people of Austria to "vote consciously" in the country's presidential elections on October 9. They draw attention to the fact that the current authorities of the republic and, in particular, President Alexander Van der Bellen "can only urge us to tighten the belt" and cannot offer effective measures to overcome the energy crisis.

In front of the Bundestag in Berlin thousands of demonstrators are also demanding the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions and access to cheap energy from Russia. According to the news agency, the event was organized by the opposition right-wing party "Alternative for Germany". The demonstration is held under the slogan "our country is above all".

According to the protesters, they are dissatisfied with the "explosive" prices, the German authorities' social policy and demand to resume the supply of cheap energy carriers from Russia. The posters say "I want Russian gas and oil", "those who are silent today will freeze tomorrow", there are also calls for the resignation of the government.

The largest national trade union - the General Italian Confederation of Labour initiated a protest in Rome.

According to organizers, the protest will bring together about 10 thousand people, who will march from Piazza Repubblica to Piazza del Popolo along the Spanish Steps. Union members, together with other workers' associations and international trade unions, have appealed to the Italian government and European governments to return social justice and work to the center of the political agenda. The demonstrators hold banners against rising prices for food and housing and communal services, inflation and rising energy tariffs. There are also many anti-fascist and pacifist slogans, RIA Novosti correspondent reports.