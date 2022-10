8 Oct. 17:50

On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Korea and Azerbaijan, a festival of Korean cuisine was held in Baku, the Korean Embassy's press service in Baku informed.

Korean cuisine was prepared by the guest chef of one of the restaurants in Korea, Kim Inhoi and his assistants. Among the presented dishes were jjimdak, kimbap, tteokbokki, japchae and others.

In addition to this, a stand with Korean products was presented at the event.