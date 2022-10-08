Azerbaijan and Germany to develop cooperation in health tourism

8 Oct. 19:23

Azerbaijan and Germany have the potential to develop cooperation in the field of health tourism, President of the German Medical Wellness Association Lutz Lungwitz said, speaking at an international scientific and practical conference on the topic "Naftalan - a synergistic source of health and tourism. New realities in the region".

Lungwitz emphasized the need to find additional ways to inform German residents about the tourism potential of Azerbaijan and noted that Germany is also interested in implementing projects in the field of energy and oil.

Lungwitz further noted that the German Medical Wellness Association agreed with the Azerbaijani PMD Hospitality on cooperation in the fields of insurance programs, sales and marketing.