8 Oct. 19:55

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, said that he intends to visit Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan at the end of October.

From October 26 to 27, he will go to Astana at the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev. On October 28, he will visit Uzbekistan, where he will hold talks with the President of this country, Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

"The EU is ready to deepen ties with Central Asia and support regional cooperation", Michel said.