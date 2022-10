8 Oct. 21:59

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili held talks with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov. The main topic of the meeting was the development of bilateral strategic partnership, including in the areas of transport and energy.

The parties stressed that they are ready to deepen regional cooperation in the direction of energy security. Georgia's readiness to contribute to the implementation and development of transport projects was also noted.