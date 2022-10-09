Türkiye intends to organize negotiations between Russia and West on Ukraine

9 Oct. 11:00

Türkiye plans to organize negotiations between Russia, the US, France, Germany and the UK.

"The plan has not been brought to the attention of all Western capitals yet, but it has been transmitted to the US through important and private channels", Turkish newspaper Milliyet writes.

The publication reports that the first comments on the plan from influential politicians in the US are very positive. "The only question is who will represent Russia. Ankara also called on Ukraine to use open channels to appeal to the world community about the inadmissibility of a nuclear conflict", the article says.