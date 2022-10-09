Gas explosion occurs in residential building in Baku

9 Oct. 11:40

In a five-storey residential building in Baku, an explosion of domestic gas occurred. The building caught fire after it. As a result, one person was injured. He was hospitalized with burns.

At the moment, the fire has been extinguished by the fire brigade of the State Fire Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

According to the emergency department, the hotline of the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) "112" received information about an explosion in Alif Hajiyev Street in the Nizami district of the capital.

The fire brigade of the State Fire Service and the relevant emergency rescue units of the Special Risk Rescue Service were involved in the elimination of the fire.