9 Oct. 12:35

The Turkish military base Zlikan, located in the province of Ninewa in northern Iraq, was subjected to rocket fire, the Turkish Shafag news agency reported.

According to the source, three rockets were fired at the base, located northeast of the city of Mosul, two of them fell near the object, the third one fell in the village, RIA Novosti reports.

Both missiles fired at the base did not reach the target, the local authorities said.