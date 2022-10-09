Media: mayor of Imeretian Terjola killed in road accident in western Georgia

9 Oct. 13:10

The mayor of Georgian Terdzhola (Imereti region) Lasha Gogiashvili died in a car accident in western Georgia, Channel One reports.

A motorcycle collided with a trailer on the territory of the village of Separeti, Terzholsky district. The motorcycle was driven by a 42-year-old mayor of Terjola. Gogiashvili was taken to the center of interventional medicine in Kutaisi, but it was not possible to save him, Sputnik Georgia reports.

Gogiashvili was a member of the ruling Georgian Dream party. He was elected mayor of Terjola in the 2021 local government elections for the second time.