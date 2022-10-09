CSTO exercises canceled in Kyrgyzstan

9 Oct. 13:50

The Ministry of Defense of Kyrgyzstan has canceled the military exercises of the CSTO "Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022", the department's press service reported today.

"The exercises "Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022" have been canceled by decision of the leadership", the press service's spokesperson said, RIA Novosti reports.

The reasons for the cancellation were not reported

Let us remind you that the military exercises of the CSTO countries "Indestructible Brotherhood - 2022" were to be held in Kyrgyzstan at the "Edelweiss" training ground in October this year.