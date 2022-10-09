13 more ships with grain left Ukrainian ports

9 Oct. 14:20

Today, another 13 ships with more than 200,000 tons of agricultural products left Ukrainian ports as part of a grain deal, the Ukrainian Infrastructure Ministry said.

"On October 9, 13 ships with 230,7 thousand tons of agricultural products for the countries of Africa, Asia and Europe left the ports of Odessa, Yuzhny and Chernomorsk ... Since the start of the "grain corridor", 305 ships have exported 6,8 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe and Africa", the Ministry of Infrastructure said on its Telegram channel.