Over the past twenty years, Türkiye has made a powerful breakthrough in its development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said, speaking at the opening of a number of facilities in the western province of Balıkesir.​

In 2002 the volume of Turkish exports did not exceed $30 billion, but today we are talking about $250 billion, the Turkish leader noted, stressing that the new period of Turkey's development coincided with serious cataclysms on the world stage. "The world's political and economic balance is fundamentally changing. Economic and social problems associated with the consequences of pandemic, conflicts and wars appear everywhere. There are large-scale changes at the global level, and Türkiye also cannot avoid the consequences," the Turkish news agency ANADOLU reports.

However, Ankara's difference is that the Turkish authorities took into account these trends 8-9 years ago, facing with many challenges. "We focused on the maximum development of infrastructure, formed anti-crisis mechanisms, which made it possible to minimize damage to the population and the economy from external processes", he explained.

Unlike developed countries, Türkiye is ready for the coming winter. At the same time, the employment irate n the country has reached a record 31 million jobs: plants and factories are opening, cities are growing, industry, including defense, is developing.

Erdoğan called high inflation the biggest problem on Türkiye's development path, noting that "the government is fighting against price shocks and it is aimed at indexing the income of the population in accordance with the inflation level".

The Head of State reminded that the volume of supplies of Turkish industrial products abroad in the first nine months of this year reached $139.3 billion, which was the highest in the history of the country.

The Turkish Exporters Assembly reported that the supply of products from 13 out of 16 sectors of industry abroad exceeded the target. For example, the volume of Turkish aviation and defense sector products' supplies in January-September of this year reached $ 2,8 billion. It is an increase of 33,8% over the same period in 2021.

Germany, Italy and the Netherlands remain major consumer markets of Turkish industrial products.