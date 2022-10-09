CSTO Secretary General Stanislav Zas travels to Kazakhstan

9 Oct. 15:30

Today, Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Stanislav Zas will arrive in Kazakhstan on a working visit, the CSTO press service reports.

During the visit, he will hold meetings with the country's top political and military leadership, Sputnik Kazakhstan reports.

Let us remind you that in Kazakhstan, the exercises of the collective forces of the CSTO, which were held from October 3 to 7, were completed and made it possible to improve the practical skills of the CSTO command in planning, ensuring stability and continuity of the management of troops, as well as to improve the field training and coherence of forces.