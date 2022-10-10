U.S. has no indication that Russia is going to use nuclear weapons

10 Oct. 11:20

The United States sees no indication that Russia is going to use nuclear weapons, top spokesperson for the White House National Security Council John Kirby said in an interview with ABC, aired on Sunday.

"These comments were not based on new or fresh intelligence or new indications that Mr. Putin has made a decision to use nuclear weapons and, quite frankly, we don't have any indication that he has made that kind of decision," Kirby said.

"Nor have we seen anything that would give us pause to reconsider our own strategic nuclear posture," he added.

Kirby also said that the U.S. would like to see the conflict in Ukraine resolved peacefully and diplomatically as soon as possible.

"We all want to see this war ended. It’s gone on way too long. What needs to happen is for the two sides to be able to sit down and negotiate and find the way out of this peacefully and diplomatically," he said.

However, Kirby asserted that the Russian President "has shown no indication that he is willing to do that."