U.S. Assistant Secretary of State to discuss energy in Turkey

10 Oct. 12:40

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Energy Resources Assistant Secretary Geoffrey Pyatt will travel to Turkey, Romania, and Bulgaria on October 10-14 to discuss energy, including efforts "to reduce Europe’s dependence" on Russian energy resources, the U.S. Department of Stated said in a press release.

According to the press release, the goal of Pyatt’s visit will be "to advance bilateral and commercial energy relationships."

"The Assistant Secretary will discuss joint efforts to promote European energy security, reduce Europe’s dependence on Russian fossil fuels, and further the clean energy transition," the US Department of State announced.