Iran’s exports to Russia hit 70% growth

Iran’s export capacity to Russia in the first six months of the current year registered a 70% growth, chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s Economic Commission Mohammad-Reza Pour-Ebrahimi said.

Pour-Ebrahimi said that Iran’s export growth to Russia shows that a giant step has been taken in increasing bilateral cooperation in economic and trade fields.

Turning to the 2nd Caspian Economic Forum (CEF) held in Moscow on Friday, as well as a new chapter of banking-trade ties between Iran and Russia, he noted that new capacities of cooperation have been provided between Iran and Russia given the drastic measures taken in a few months ago and change of economic relations between Russia and European countries.

The minister termed the joint cooperation between the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) and the Central Bank of Russia as well as agreements formed for trade exchanges between the two countries as a capacity to increase the level of economic relations between Iran and Russia.

The lawmaker pointed to the 70% increase in Iran’s export to Russia in the first half of the current year (from Mar. 21 to Sep. 22) and emphasized that giant steps have been taken by senior officials of the two countries in enhancing bilateral trade.