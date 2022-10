10 Oct. 13:20

Security measures at all transport infrastructure facilities have been strengthened in Crimea after the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge, Acting Transport Minister of the region Nikolay Lukashenko told TASS on Monday.

"Transport security measures have been reinforced for all facilities in the Republic of Crimea. They were already strengthened last week after a meeting on security, and now even more, including in terms of inspections," Lukashenko said.