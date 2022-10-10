Simonyan accuses CSTO of lacking "effective response" to Armenia's September provocation

10 Oct. 14:40

The CSTO was unable to respond operatively and effectively to the Azerbaijani-Armenian border events in September, Speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly Alen Simonyan said during the meeting with the Chairman of the Russian State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, Armenia’s National Assembly press service reported.

"Armenia has no time for long-term security solutions," Simonyan was quoted as saying during a visit to Moscow today.

The speaker of Armenia’s National Assembly expressed hope that the proposals worked out during the latest CSTO meetings would contribute to de-escalation of the situation and the establishment of stability in the region.