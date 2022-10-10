Turkish energy minister to discuss gas in Moscow

10 Oct. 17:00

Turkish Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Fatih Donmez will visit Russia, on October 11, a source in the Turkish Ministry of Energy said.

The purpose of the trip is to discuss the issues of Russian gas supplies to the republic. "Tomorrow, Mr. Minister will leave for Russia, a number of contacts will be held on various energy topics during the visit, especially the issue of gas supplies," TASS cited the source as saying.

He also said that Donmez will hold a number of meetings with high-ranking officials, and will also participate in the Russian Energy Week.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier today warned that European countries are about to face significant difficulties this winter amid limited deliveries of Russian natural gas.

As winter approaches in these countries, concerns about energy and food are escalating, he said at the Higher Education Academic Year opening ceremony and added, “I heard this from the leaders at the Prague summit: ‘How will we get through this winter?’ I said, ‘we don’t have such a problem.’”