Hungary and Serbia to build pipeline for Russian fuel supplies

11 Oct. 9:20

Hungary and Serbia agreed to construct a pipeline between the two countries so that Russian oil from the Druzhba oil pipeline can be supplied to Serbia via Hungary, official spokesman of the Hungarian government Zoltan Kovacs said on Monday.

"The new oil pipeline would enable Serbia to be supplied with cheaper Urals crude oil," Kovacs tweeted. The pipeline will be connected to the Druzhba oil pipeline, he noted. Serbia is currently provided with the bulk of oil over the pipeline from Croatia "but it will hardly be possible in the future due to sanctions" imposed by the European Union on Russia and covering seaborne fuel transportation.

Hungary is receiving Russian oil from the southern branch line of the Druzhba oil pipeline, which is also delivered to the Czech Republic and Slovakia.