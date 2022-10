11 Oct. 9:40

Ukraine will halt exports of electricity on October 11, 2022, in order to stabilize its own energy system, the country's Energy Ministry said in a statement.

Emergency power-outage schedules are currently being used in a number of the country's regions.

As previously reported, exports to Romania and Slovakia have recently been conducted at total capacity of 300 MW, and to Poland at capacity of 220 MW, while supplies to Moldova have been at varying capacity values.