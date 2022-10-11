Azerbaijan and Turkey to increase capacity of Southern Gas Corridor

11 Oct. 10:40

"Together with Azerbaijan, we have begun work to increase the throughput capacity of TANAP to 32 billion cubic meters. The hydrocarbon agreement with Libya has created a new area of cooperation in the field of oil and petroleum products production in the continental part of this country," Erdogan said.

The Turkish leader stressed that the gas storage facilities inTurkey are 100% full.