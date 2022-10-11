Netflix series breaks Guinness World Record for jump scares

11 Oct. 11:40

The first episode of the new Netflix series The Midnight Club has broken a world record for jump scares.

The show comes from co-creator Mike Flanagan, whose previous Netflix projects include The Haunting of Hill House, its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor, and 2021’s Midnight Mass. Flanagan also directed the adaptation of Stephen King’s sequel to The Shining, titled Doctor Sleep.

After the 10-episode show debuted on October 7, its first episode, "The Final Chapter”, has been named by the Guinness Book Of World Records as the single television episode with the most amount of jump scares. It clocks in 21 in rapid, borderline non-stop succession.

The Midnight Club is based on the popular book series by Christopher Pike and focuses on terminally ill teens at a mysterious hospice, Brightcliffe Hospice Care for Teenagers. There, they form the titular club and meet every night to tell each other sinister stories.