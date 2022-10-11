Putin to meet with IAEA Director General today in St. Petersburg

11 Oct. 12:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi in St. Petersburg on Tuesday, October 11, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"IAEA Director General [Rafael] Grossi will be in Russia, he is scheduled to meet with President Putin tomorrow," Peskov said.

According to him, Putin will also meet with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in St. Petersburg on Tuesday. The Russia president will also hold several working meetings.

Earlier, it was reported that Grossi would travel to Russia for consultations on the creation of a safety zone around the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant earlier this week.