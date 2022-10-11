Retired US admiral calls for Russia-Ukraine talks

11 Oct. 15:00

Retired Adm. Mike Mullen, the former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, urged the Biden administration to work to bring Russia and Ukraine to the negotiating table.

"I think we need to back off that a little bit and do everything we possibly can to try to get to the table to resolve this thing," The Huffington Post cited him as saying.

Mallen urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to find a way for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to get to the negotiating table.