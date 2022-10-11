What Erdogan and Putin to discuss in Astana?

11 Oct. 16:00

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan will discuss the grain deal, the situation in Ukraine and the energy cooperation during the upcoming meeting in Astana, a Turkish diplomatic source said.

"The whole wide range of issues: the grain deal, the situation in Ukraine, energy cooperation, bilateral cooperation will be on the agenda of the negotiations (between Erdogan and Putin)," the source said.

Astana is hosting summits of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building measures in Asia (CICA), on October 13 and a formal summit of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) on October 14.

Earlier Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin will meet with Erdogan in Astana on October 13. According to him, they would discuss Moscow-Ankara relations and the Ukraine issue. "There’s some certainty, preparations for a meeting are underway," Peskov said, adding that the meeting would be held on Thursday. According to the Russian presidential spokesman, the meeting’s agenda includes "Ukraine and bilateral relations, which are quite multifaceted, as well as a general exchange of views on the current developments."