11 Oct. 16:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order "On the Extension of Certain Special Economic Measures Aimed to Ensure the Security of Russia."

The document extends the Russian embargo on food imports from countries that imposed or supported anti-Russian sanctions through 2023 (from January 1 through December 31, 2023)

The order dated October 11 was published on the official web portal of legal information and takes effect on its signing date.