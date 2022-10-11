Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Development Fund established

11 Oct. 17:00

The joint Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Development Fund will serve development, the cause of attracting investments, creating jobs and creating even more prerequisites for building up cooperation in trade and economic sphere, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during the press statement with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov in Bishkek.

The authorized capital of the Kyrgyz-Azerbaijani Development Fund will be $25 million. Its headquarters will be located in Bishkek.

Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Japarov discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation and prospects for their further development.