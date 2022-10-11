Media: Iran does not want to see West in region

11 Oct. 18:10

Tehran opposed the presence of foreign states in the region, the Mehr news agency reported.

As the newspaper notes, Iran draws attention to the fact that regional problems should be addressed by the countries of the region, and not by foreign powers under the pretext of solving these problems.

It should be added that Tehran stated this against the backdrop of recent statements by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, who spoke of the deployment of Western observers on the border with Azerbaijan.