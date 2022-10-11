12 people want to become President of Kazakhstan

11 Oct. 18:35

The stage of nominating candidates for participation in early presidential elections, which are scheduled for November 20, has ended in Kazakhstan.

According to the latest data from the Central Election Commission, 12 people submitted documents to the CEC in total.

According to RIA Novosti, information about the last two candidates was received after the deadline.

The current president of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has been nominated for the post of head of state from the People's coalition of socio-political forces.