11 Oct. 18:55

The foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia will hold a trilateral meeting in Astana, the Armenian Foreign Ministry' press secretary Vahan Hunanyan said.

"At the initiative of the Russian side, a trilateral meeting of Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov is planned to be held in Astana on October 14", Interfax quoted him.