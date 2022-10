11 Oct. 19:15

The Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia reports that customs officers at the Sadakhlo checkpoint (border with Armenia) rejected the import of 200 kg of the caviar into the country.

According to the department, experts found that the temperature regime was violated during transportation.

In accordance with the Decree of the Government of Georgia N463, the cargo was returned to the exporting country, Sputnik Georgia reports.