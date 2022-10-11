Türkiye and Kazakhstan increase trade turnover by 1,6 times

11 Oct. 19:40

The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Türkiye amounted to $4,1 billion in January-August this year. Exports amounted to $3.2 billion and imports amounted to $901,5 million, the National Chamber of Entrepreneurs "Atameken" reports, specifying that trade turnover increased by 64,8% over 8 months of this year compared to the same period last year .

It is specified that most of Kazakhstan's exports to Türkiye are mineral and agricultural products. "The trade turnover of agricultural products between Kazakhstan and Türkiye for the period of January-August 2022 amounted to 181,1 million dollars, including exports was 106,3 million, while imports amounted to 74,7 million. This is 2,5 times more than in the same period of 2021", Sputnik Kazakhstan quotes statistics.