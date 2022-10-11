Hungary’s inflation surpasses 20%

11 Oct. 20:25

A sharp increase in consumer prices for electricity, gas and food products was noted in Hungary in September, the country's Central Statistical Office reported. So, last month, inflation reached 20,1% year-on-year, which was 4,5% higher than in August.

According to management experts, such a surge in inflation is largely due to the new rules for the use of gas and hot water in residential buildings. "Due to the energy crisis, they can be paid at prederential rates only in limited amounts now, and for everything above the established limit, you have to pay at market prices", the report says.

It is specified that in general, the cost of domestic gas, which is centrally supplied to houses through pipes, jumped by 120% over the year. The cost of liquefied gas in cylinders rose by 45%, while electricity rose by almost 30%, and firewood by 44%.