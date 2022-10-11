Russian Defense Ministry speaks about Shoigu-Akar conversation

11 Oct. 20:55

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the details of telephone conversations between the head of the department, Sergey Shoigu, and his Turkish counterpart, Hulusi Akar. Earlier, Ankara reported on the conversation.

The parties discussed the state and prospects of Russian-Turkish relations, regional security, as well as the situation in Ukraine and Syria, the Russian Defense Ministry explained.

They considered the process of exporting grain from Ukrainian ports in connection with the implementation of agreements on the export of agricultural products and fertilizers from Russia.

"The Turkish side has confirmed its readiness to provide comprehensive assistance in diplomatic settlement of the situation in Ukraine", the Russian Defense Ministry said.

In addition to this, Shoigu and Akar noted the importance of interaction to prevent the terrorist threat in Syria, and expressed their readiness to comply with all agreements reached on this issue.